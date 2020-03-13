COVID-19: Modi Bats for Joint SAARC Strategy, Gets Prompt Support

Calling on SAARC member states to set an example for the world, Modi proposed a video conference of leaders of the countries to chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus.

His appeal got a prompt response from Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering, who all welcomed the proposal.

“Together, we can set an example to the world and contribute to a healthier planet,” Prime Minister Modi said.