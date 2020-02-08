PM Modi Meets Rajapaksa, Discusses Sri Lankan Tamil Issue

In their talks, the two prime ministers deliberated on the entire expanse of bilateral ties and resolved to further deepen anti-terror cooperation and boost trade and investment ties.

Realising the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation as the issue figured prominently in talks between PM Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart, in his statement, PM Modi said both of them have deliberated on the Tamil issue with an open mind, stating he was confident that the Sri Lankan government will realise expectations of equality, justice, peace and respect of the Tamil people within a united Sri Lanka.

Referring to the fishermen issue, Modi said both sides have decided to adopt a humanitarian approach in dealing with it.