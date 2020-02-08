PM Modi Meets Rajapaksa, Discusses Sri Lankan Tamil Issue
“Part of our discussions centred around security of our two countries; India always helped us in countering terrorism,” said Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, on Saturday, 8 February.
“India is our closest neighbour, long-standing friend; close historical links provided solid foundation to our ties. Stability, security, prosperity of Sri Lanka in interests of India as well as Indian Ocean Region. We have decided to deepen cooperation to combat terrorism:,” he said in a joint statement with PM Modi.
Mahinda Rajapaksa, elder brother of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a five-day visit, his first overseas tour after being appointed as prime minister of the island nation in November last year.
In their talks, the two prime ministers deliberated on the entire expanse of bilateral ties and resolved to further deepen anti-terror cooperation and boost trade and investment ties.
Realising the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation as the issue figured prominently in talks between PM Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart, in his statement, PM Modi said both of them have deliberated on the Tamil issue with an open mind, stating he was confident that the Sri Lankan government will realise expectations of equality, justice, peace and respect of the Tamil people within a united Sri Lanka.
Referring to the fishermen issue, Modi said both sides have decided to adopt a humanitarian approach in dealing with it.
(With inputs from PTI)
