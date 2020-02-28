Body of 6-Year-Old Missing Girl from Kerala’s Kollam Found

Hundreds of people searched for her at Kollam district, thousands shared updates by the minute on social media platforms but all the prayers and efforts turned futile as 6-year-old Devananda's dead body has been found now.

Her body was found floating in Ithikkara lake near her home in Elavoor in Kollam district on Friday, 27 February. Her identity has been confirmed by Circle Inspector Vipin Kumar.

On Thursday, 26 February, the diving team searched the Ithikkara lake extensively and found nothing. By night it had been ruled out that the girl may have accidentally fallen into the lake.