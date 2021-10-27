Minor Scuffle Near Singhu Border After Police Stops Farmers From Visiting Site

Manish Singh, the spokesperson of the Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti, also told The Quint that the family of Lakhbir Singh, who was killed at Singhu border on 15 October by men belonging to the Nihang Sikh community, approached them and wanted to do an ardas (prayer meeting) at the spot where he was killed.

"The family of Lakhbir Singh, who was killed at Singhu border a few days ago by the Nihangs, approached us and said they want to do an ardas at the spot where he was killed. The police is not letting us go there, and also lathi-charged us. We got here at 4.30 pm along with Lakhbir's family members," he said.

News agency ANI also quoted Delhi police sources as saying, "Today, some people tried to break the barricading near Singhu Border where farm laws protestors are present. Senior police officials have rushed to the spot. Mild force used by police officers at the incident spot."

Singh, a resident of Cheema Khurd village in Jalandhar's Tarn Taran district, had been found tied to a police barricade in a pool of blood, with his legs chopped and his left wrist severed on 15 October. Later, four Nihang men were arrested by the police.

(With inputs from ANI)