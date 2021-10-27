Minor Scuffle Near Singhu Border After Police Stops Farmers From Visiting Site
According to reports, the Delhi police stopped hundreds of farmers from going towards the Singhu border.
The Delhi police on Wednesday, 27 October, stopped hundreds of farmers, including those associated with the Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti (HMKS), from going towards the Singhu border, after which a minor scuffle broke out in the area, according to reports.
The farmers had reached outer north Delhi's Narela area from parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana when they were stopped by the police from going to the protest site.
A senior Delhi Police officer told The Quint that, "The farmers were stopped from going there due to law and order concerns. There are around 800-1,000 people, and a minor scuffle took place."
Manish Singh, the spokesperson of the Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti, also told The Quint that the family of Lakhbir Singh, who was killed at Singhu border on 15 October by men belonging to the Nihang Sikh community, approached them and wanted to do an ardas (prayer meeting) at the spot where he was killed.
"The family of Lakhbir Singh, who was killed at Singhu border a few days ago by the Nihangs, approached us and said they want to do an ardas at the spot where he was killed. The police is not letting us go there, and also lathi-charged us. We got here at 4.30 pm along with Lakhbir's family members," he said.
News agency ANI also quoted Delhi police sources as saying, "Today, some people tried to break the barricading near Singhu Border where farm laws protestors are present. Senior police officials have rushed to the spot. Mild force used by police officers at the incident spot."
Singh, a resident of Cheema Khurd village in Jalandhar's Tarn Taran district, had been found tied to a police barricade in a pool of blood, with his legs chopped and his left wrist severed on 15 October. Later, four Nihang men were arrested by the police.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.