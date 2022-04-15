Two Boys Booked for Playing 'Pakistani Songs' in UP's Bareilly

Two minors in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly were booked by the police for allegedly listening to 'Pakistani songs' on their mobile phone, reported news agency PTI on Thursday, 14 April.

The FIR was lodged against the two boys, aged 16 and 17, based on the complaint of a villager named Ashish who objected to their playing the song praising Pakistan, police said.

An FIR was lodged on Wednesday under sections 153B (imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The two were subsequently kept under lock-up by the police on Wednesday night, Times of India reported.

The accused duo reportedly run a grocery shop in Singhai Murawan village of the Bhuta area of the district.