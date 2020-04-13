Ministers, Officials Return To Work Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Union Ministers and certain official staff returned to work on Monday morning, 13 April, following a government directive.
Most of the ministers and officials have been following the government's work-from-home protocol in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel were some of the early office-goers on Monday, along with other senior officials, PTI reports.
"Government has desired that all officers who are entitled to official transport facility will come to office from Monday ie officers of the level of SAG (joint secretary) or higher," the source had said.
Meanwhile, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in a series of recommendations to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday, stated that certain identified industries and services should be allowed to resume limited activity with “reasonable safeguards”, as the Centre mulls easing some restrictions during the likely extended coronavirus lockdown beyond 14 April.
The total number of cases in India climbed to 9,152 on Monday, according to health ministry data, including 308 deaths and 856 discharged, while one migrated.
(With inputs from PTI)