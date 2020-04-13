Ministers, Officials Return To Work Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Union Ministers and certain official staff returned to work on Monday morning, 13 April, following a government directive.

Most of the ministers and officials have been following the government's work-from-home protocol in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel were some of the early office-goers on Monday, along with other senior officials, PTI reports.