3 Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Pulwama
Three militants who have been identified as Jahangeer Rafiq Wani, Raja Umar Maqbool Bhat and Uzair Amin Bha were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Wednesday, 19 February.
Police said that the militants were killed during an encounter when they were encircled by the forces during a cordon and search operations (CASO) in the area.
Dilbag Singh, DGP of Jammu and Kashmir in a press conference stated that Jahangeer Rafiq Wani, one of the militants killed in the encounter was a commander of Hizbul Mujaheedin and was involved in 8 big terror activities which resulted in a fearful environment in region. Dilbag Singh also mentioned that huge cashes of ammunition was recovered from the three militants.
In total, 10 operations in which 2 have taken place in Jammu and 8 in Kashmir have been successfully conducted in the year 2020. Nineteen terrorists in Kashmir and 4 in Jammu have been neutralised so far, said Dilbag Singh.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )