A group of 150 stranded migrant workers hurled stones at the police in the Dahej industrial estate in Gujarat's Bharuch district, on 15 May, Friday, PTI reported.The migrant labourers had been demanding to be sent back to their home states in special 'Shramik' trains for the past two days and on Friday they reportedly also pelted stones at police vehicles.The PTI report quoted Bharuch district superintendent of police Rajendrasinh Chudasama as saying, "Even on Thursday, many of them took to the streets. But they went back after I personally appealed to them to be patient as their online registration was done and they only had to wait for confirmation from the authorities."Chudasama said that the police had to throw two teargas shells to clear the mob that had gathered in the area to demand a return passage.The railways has operated 602 Shramik trains since 1 May to ferry at least seven lakh migrants home, however many are still stuck in different cities.While speaking to ANI, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal alleged that several states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand are not giving enough permission for the special trains to enter their states.TMC Hits Out at Amit Shah Over 'Migrant Train-Blocking' Allegation