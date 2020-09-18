Migrant Workers With COVID-19 Cannot Work: Kerala Revises Order

The Kerala government has revised its guidelines for migrant workers coming back to the state and resuming work, following criticisms.

On 14 September, the Additional Chief Secretary of the state had issued an order, stating that asymptomatic migrant workers with COVID-19 can engage in work.

However, a few days after the issue was raised in the media citing concerns over health implications, a new order was issued on Thursday, stating that migrant workers with COVID-19 should not be allowed to work until they have recovered.

The previous order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) and stated that if migrant workers with COVID-19 in the state are asymptomatic, they can work in areas exclusively marked for them, and by taking necessary precautions.

The order was issued based on the direction of the Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Alkesh Kumar Sharma IAS due to delay in infrastructure projects in the state.