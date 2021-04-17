MHA Asks CAPF to Depute 25 Docs, 75 Paramedics at Gujarat Hospital

Gujarat is one of the states from where a high number of COVID-19 cases are being reported during the second wave of the pandemic.

A government official said, “On the request of the Gujarat government, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to depute 25 doctors and 75 paramedics from the paramilitary forces at the upcoming 900-bed COVID hospital to be set up by the DRDO in Ahmedabad," PTI quoted.

On Friday, Gujarat had reported 8,920 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 3,84,688, while a record number of 94 patients passed away due to COVID-19.

The fatalities recorded increased the death toll to 5,170 in the state.