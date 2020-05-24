The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday, 24 May, released a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for the Indians who are stranded abroad due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and wish to return to the country.The government mentioned that it will be a paid service.People who are in distress such as migrant workers and labourers who have lost their jobs, people will medical emergencies, women who are pregnant, people required to return home due to the death of a family member, as well as short-term visa holders facing expiry of visas, will be given preference in availing the service.Similar guidelines have also been issued for those who are stranded in the country want to go abroad.Health Min Issues Guidelines for International & Domestic TravelThe SOP issued by the Union Home Ministry mentions that the stranded people who want to come back to India are required to get themselves registered with the Indian missions in that country, along with the details prescribed by the MEA.“The cost of travel, as specified by the carrier, will be borne by such travellers,” the SOP mentioned.Further, people who return to India will have to adhere to the quarantine guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The protocol will be the same for those arriving through land borders as well. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.