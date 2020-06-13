The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) eased more visa restrictions on Friday, 12 June, and allowed the entry of certain category of foreigners and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), reported ANI.Foreign students with at least one Indian parent, foreign minor children with an Indian parent either an Indian citizen or OCI, dependent family members of foreign diplomats, service staff accredited to foreign diplomatic missions and consular offices have been allowed to enter India, as per the new order.The MHA has said that these people will have to “obtain a fresh visa of appropriate category” and added that these foreign nationals will not be “permitted to travel to India on the strength of any electronic visa obtained earlier.”Govt Relaxes Visa, Travel Restrictions For Some Foreign NationalsIn the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the government had suspended visas of all foreigners on 11 March. However, on 22 May, the government allowed permitted four categories of OCI cardholders to enter India.These categories included:Minors born to Indians abroad holding OCIOCI cardholders who want to come to India due to family emergenciesCouples, one of whom holds an OCI and one an Indian citizen, with a permanent residence in IndiaUniversity students who are OCI cardholders and whose parents are Indian citizens living in IndiaInternational travel continues to remain banned as India is still grappling with a high number of coronavirus cases.US Mulls Temporary Ban on Work Visas Amid Unemployment: Reports We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.