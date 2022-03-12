Media Adopted ‘Casteist Agenda’ to Harm BSP’s Chances in UP Poll: Mayawati

Blaming the media for its "casteist agenda" of the media, Bahujan Samaj Party Chief (BSP) Mayawati announced her party would boycott TV debates.

Two days after the party clocked in its lowest ever tally of only one seat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, she said that the media's attitude had a role to play in the party's chances in the polls.

The former chief minister claimed the media adopted a “casteist, hateful and despicable approach” to “harm” the Ambedkarite BSP movement during the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on the instructions of “their bosses”.