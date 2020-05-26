A massive fire broke out in the slum area of southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad on the night of Monday, 25 May.According to fire department officials, 28 fire engines were rushed to the spot when they received a call at 12:50 am.The fire department with the help of the local police was able to evacuate the residents in that area before the fire could claim any lives.As per reports by news agency ANI, the fire broke out at a footwear factory in Keshavpuram area, and there are currently 23 fire engines present at the spot. There have been no reports of any casualties.According to a report by NDTV, till the fire could be controlled by 3:40 am, it had already destroyed around 1,500 shanties leaving hundreds of people homeless.The government is currently assessing the loss.Migrants Distressed as UP-Bound Shramik Train Diverted to OdishaLocals in the slum said that most of the people came out of their shanties after the fire broke, and this gave them enough time to get to safety.“We received information about a fire at around 1 am at slums in Tughlakabad. All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire.” Rajendra Prasad Meena, DCP, South East to ANI We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.