Manmohan Singh Back Home & Recovering From Dengue, Says Wife; Thanks AIIMS Staff
Singh was admitted with fever to AIIMS on 13 October and returned home on Sunday evening.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur on Monday, 1 November, issued a statement thanking the staff at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), for the former prime minister’s speedy recovery.
Singh was admitted with fever to AIIMS on 13 October and returned home on Sunday evening, after a 19-day-stay at the hospital.
Kaur said in the official statement, “My family and I are pleased to inform all our friends and well-wishers that Dr Manmohan Singh is recovering from his bout of dengue fever,” news agency ANI reported.
She added, "We would like to convey our special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and support staff of AIIMS and numerous well-wishers for their whole-hearted support and hard work for his speedy recovery.”
Earlier, in April, the 89-year-old was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He was showing mild symptoms at the time and was admitted on 19 April as a "matter of precaution."
Later, on 29 April, Singh was reportedly discharged from the AlIMS Trauma Centre after having recovered.
(With inputs from ANI.)
