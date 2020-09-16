Manmohan, Chidambaram to Skip Parliament Session on Health Grounds

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former finance minister P Chidambaram are among 14 MPs who sought leave of absence from the Parliament session on health grounds.

Of the 14 MPs, 11, including Oscar Fernandes, Navneeth Krishnan, Narendra Jadhav and Sushil Gupta, have sought leave for the entire monsoon session of Parliament citing “vulnerable age”.

This comes right after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and 21 other MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests conducted before the monsoon session of Parliament which began on Monday, 14 September.