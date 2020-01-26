M’luru Airport Bomb: Police Recovers Suspicious Box From Suspect

A police team has retrieved a box containing a powdery substance from the bank locker of the man who is suspected to have planted a bomb at the airport here last week, police said on Sunday.

Aditya Rao, who was taken by the team on Saturday to the bank in Udupi besides a few other places he had frequented in the past, told the police that that powder was cyanide.

The probe team, led by ACP K U Belliappa, sent the box to Forensic Science Laboratory for examination, police said.

The man, a native of Manipal, had the locker at Kunjibettu branch of Karnataka Bank in Udupi. A family member had reportedly mentioned to the police that the 36-year old Rao had wanted to commit suicide by consuming poison.