Kerala Flood Victim Kills Self Over Delay in Getting Relief

Congress Meppady constituency committee president, B Suresh Babu, told TNM that Sanal's family hadn't received the immediate flood relief of Rs 10,000 or any other kind of relief from the panchayat.

‘The family did not get any assistance from the Meppady Panchayat which is ruled by the LDF. Even the shed that the family lives in now was built by neighbours. Sixty per cent of the people of the panchayat haven't received any assistance from the government. The relief works are mostly done by voluntary organisations,’ he said.

KK Sahad, Meppady Panchayat President told TNM that the Revenue Department had sanctioned Rs 4 lakh for Sanal as his house had incurred 75% damage.