Bengaluru Businessman Sets Son on Fire, Kills Him Over Money Dispute

Surendra, who was running a fabrication unit, has made his son Arpith its in-charge. Police said Arpith could not manage the unit properly and was unable to give account detail for Rs 1.5 crore earlier too. This time, Arpith spent Rs 12,000 for personal reasons due to which his father got infuriated.

On the fateful day, the father and son duo quarrelled over the issue and Arpith told his father that he wouldn't give details of the accounts as he is determined to finish him (Surendra) off.

They quarrelled before workers and father threw flammable substance on his son and torched him.

Arpith and eye witnesses have recorded their statements to the police. The police are investigating the case.