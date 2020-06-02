In Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, on Monday night, 1 June, a 25-year-old man was tied to a tree and set afire allegedly by the family of a woman with whom he was accused of having an affair, said a report by Hindustan Times. The man died on the spot.He was a resident of Bhujauni, under Fatanpur police station.His family and locals allegedly attacked two police vehicles and set them on fire, upset by his death. Additional force was deployed by senior officers from nearby police stations and the situation was brought under control.Abhishek Singh, Pratapgarh’s superintendent of police told Hindustan Times, that according to reports, some people barged into the 25-year-old’s house and pulled him out. They then dragged him towards a tree and tied him to it, poured petrol on him and set him on fire.The official said that the man’s relatives claimed that he was having an affair with a woman from his village and this had resulted in several tiffs between the families.He had reportedly shared a video clip of the woman on social media a few months ago, which worsened the situation.(With inputs from Hindustan Times) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.