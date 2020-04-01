Man Reaches Home in J&K’s Poonch Amid Lockdown by Faking His Death
A man faked his death to reach home in an ambulance in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district during the nationwide lockdown, according to officials. Hakam Din was admitted to Government Medical College hospital last week due to an injury.
After he was discharged, he conspired with three others and forged a certificate of his death to travel in a private ambulance, officials said. A police team intercepted the ambulance and found the man alive and subsequently arrested all the four accused. Police sent them to a quarantine facility.
More than 40,000 people have been killed in the novel coronavirus pandemic as the disease barrels across the globe, with the US bracing for its darkest hours after its death toll surpassed China's on Tuesday, 31 March, reported news agency AFP.
India is set to increase testing in ten identified “hotspots” where “unusual” transmission has been detected. It includes Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin, both in Delhi, the others being Noida, Meerut, Mumbai, Pune, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasaragod, and Pathanamthitta.
