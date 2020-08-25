Man Kills Employer After Argument Over Pay Cut in Delhi, Arrested
The accused was working at a dairy, on a salary of Rs 15,000 every month.
A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday, 24 August, for allegedly killing his employer over pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tasleem, the accused was working at a dairy owned by 45-year-old Om Prakash for a salary of Rs 15,000 every month, reported PTI.
According to the news agency, the employee hit Prakash on the head with a wooden stick, slit his neck and put him in a gunny bag and threw it in a nearby well.
Prakash was missing since 10 August and a missing person report was filed with the Delhi Police on 12 August.
Tasleem reportedly confessed to the Delhi Police that he had killed Prakash following an argument over salary.
The police have recovered two mobile phones along with the knife used in the crime, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police told PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)
