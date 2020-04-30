In a bizarre incident amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, a woman in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad locality denied entry to her son who, she said, had gone out to buy groceries, but ended up returning with a wife.“I had sent my son to do grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage,” the mother, who also complained to the police, was quoted by ANI as saying.According to the son, 26-year-old Guddu, the marriage had taken place around two months back, at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar."However, we could not get the marriage certificate at that time due to lack of witnesses. I had decided to visit Haridwar again for my marriage certificate but could not do so, as the lockdown was imposed," he said.The groom further claimed that a marriage ceremony was performed on Wednesday itself. Following which, he brought his wife, Savita, to his mother's house because she was told to vacate her rented accommodation in adjoining Delhi, owing to the lockdown.Intervening in the matter, the Ghaziabad police have reportedly told the landlord to let the two stay at the rented accommodation for the time being.(With inputs from ANI.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)