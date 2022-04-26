30-Year-Old Man Dies in Brawl Over Bill at Pub in Noida's Gardens Galleria Mall

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 39 police station.

"An FIR has been registered and the bar staff have been taken into custody," Ranvijay Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police told news agency ANI.

Eight persons and some staff members of the restaurant have been identified as accused by the Noida police and they have been taken into custody.

Police said they are checking the CCTV cameras at the restaurant to find if more were involved in the alleged crime.