30-Year-Old Man Dies in Brawl Over Bill at Pub in Noida's Gardens Galleria Mall
Police has identified the deceased as Brajesh. A native of Chapra in Bihar, he had been working in Noida.
A 30-year-old man died after receiving fatal injuries during a brawl at a pub in Noida's Gardens Galleria mall on Monday, 25 April night.
The deceased was identified as Brijesh, a resident of village Hasanpur, district Chapra, Bihar, who was working in Noida.
As per officials, Brajesh had gone to the pub along with his colleagues for an office party. Approximately at 11 pm, a fight ensued between them and the restaurant staff over the bill.
Arguments between the two parties escalated and the restaurant had to use bouncers to bring the situation under control. In the brawl, Brajesh sustained grievous injuries on his head. His colleagues later took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared as brought dead, reported Times of India.
"A scuffle broke out between some people who had gone to the said bar for a party and the staff of the bar over the payment of bills," the police said, as per IANS.
FIR Lodged, Accused in Custody
Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 39 police station.
"An FIR has been registered and the bar staff have been taken into custody," Ranvijay Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police told news agency ANI.
Eight persons and some staff members of the restaurant have been identified as accused by the Noida police and they have been taken into custody.
Police said they are checking the CCTV cameras at the restaurant to find if more were involved in the alleged crime.
Further investigations are underway.
(With inputs from The Indian Express, Times of India, and IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.