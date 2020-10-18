Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Another Man in Ballia District

Days after a 46-year-old man was killed in a firing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, the Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police has arrested the main accused, Dhirendra Singh in Lucknow, reported ANI.

Speaking to the news agency, Amitabh Yash, IG STF said that Singh and his accomplices are being questioned at an undisclosed location.

“Arms recovered from the possession of his accomplices. STF is gathering more information on the weapons used at the time of the incident,” Yash added.