Amid Standoff With Centre, Mamata Banerjee Speaks to Pawar 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar spoke over the phone on Monday, 21 December and reportedly discussed BJP-led central government's “attempts to destabilise Opposition-ruled states.”

“A conspiracy is being hatched to overthrow the TMC government in West Bengal by violating the state's authority and powers at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre. Although law and order is a state matter, the Centre is interfering by changing the officials. This is a very grave matter," NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik told IANS.

He said that NCP President Sharad Pawar has already discussed the issues with Banerjee and will try to unite all other national opposition parties on the same.