‘Meant Opinion Poll Not Referendum’: Mamata Clarifies UN Comment
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has denied seeking a United Nations referendum on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, a day after she made the remark on Thursday, 19 December.
In a press conference on 20 December, she clarified that she meant an opinion poll and not a referendum.
She also slammed the BJP for creating a stir over the amended law.
Addressing a rally in Kolkata on Thursday, she accused the ruling party of "vandalising properties to malign a particular community".
In a tweet today, she requested her followers to “celebrate unity in diversity”.
The chief minister has refused to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in West Bengal. The law grants citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants who moved to India by 2014.
A “No NRC No CAA” meet has been planned on 23 December 2019 in all divisions of the state of West Bengal.
"If you don't take back the black CAA, if you don't reconsider the decision about (implementing nation-wide) NRC, you will have to go. Don't ignore people's voice," she added.
