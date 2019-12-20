‘Meant Opinion Poll Not Referendum’: Mamata Clarifies UN Comment

The chief minister has refused to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in West Bengal. The law grants citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants who moved to India by 2014.

A “No NRC No CAA” meet has been planned on 23 December 2019 in all divisions of the state of West Bengal.

"If you don't take back the black CAA, if you don't reconsider the decision about (implementing nation-wide) NRC, you will have to go. Don't ignore people's voice," she added.