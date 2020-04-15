Officials Failing to Effect Lockdown in WB Must Be Ousted: Guv
Unhappy over the way the lockdown is being enforced in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday, 15 April, the police and administrative officials not following the protocol be shown the door and depoloyment of central paramilitary forces be considered.
"Lockdown must succeed-examine central para forces requisitioning!" the governor added.
The Union Home Ministry had also recently flagged "gradual dilution" of the lockdown in some parts of the state.
Most of these localities are minority-dominated, and the state BJP unit has repeatedly alleged that lockdown was not being properly enforced in these areas.
The home ministry also said that despite the Centre issuing orders from time to time under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, these were not being followed.
Reacting to the Centre's letter, Banerjee had said the Union government was only interested in "extra vigilance in some specific areas".
Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state government over a host of issues ever since taking office in July last year.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)