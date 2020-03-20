COVID-19: Delhi Malls to Shut, Only Essential Stores to Stay Open
Amid an outbreak of Coronavirus across the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 20 March said that all malls in the national capital will be closed. Kejriwal, however added that grocery, pharmacy and vegetable stores in these malls would be allowed to stay open.
Meanwhile, Connaught Place in Delhi will also remain closed on Sunday, 22 March due to 'Janata Curfew' in the country.
"As it has been requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday to observe a Janata Curfew, Connaught Place shall remain closed on March 22," said New Delhi Trader's Association Atul Bhargava.
On Thursday, 19 March Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation regarding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country.
In his speech, he appealed to the citizens to follow a self-imposed ‘Janta Curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, 22 March. During this ‘Janta Curfew’, citizens are encouraged to not step out unless it’s absolutely essential.
(With inputs from PTI)
