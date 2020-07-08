Noida Mall of India Roof Collapses, No Clarity Whether An Accident
Viral video is being shared with competing claims, but neither DLF nor the police have made an official statement.
A video and photos showing a section of the roof of the DLF Mall of India in Noida collapsing have gone viral on social media, with competing claims that it took place because of an accident, or because of planned renovations.
India Today editor Ananya Bhardwaj posted the viral video saying that DLF is saying they are renovating the mall.
Others posted the video claiming it was a structural issue, that the authorities had raised questions about the mall, and that the mall, one of India’s largest, would face a long delay in reopening, thanks to the collapse of the roof of the cinema hall.
TV9 Bharatvarsh Deputy Editor Utkarsh Singh posted several photos, purportedly from inside the mall as well.
WHAT DO DLF AND THE AUTHORITIES SAY
DLF, which owns and runs the mall, has not issued an official statement yet about the video or how long the mall will remain shut.
India Today says that mall authorities informed them that the roof was brought down as part of a renovation drive to ensure social distancing, and that the video is over a month old. The Quint has been unable to corroborate this statement as of now.
The mall had partially opened in mid-June after the coronavirus lockdown was eased, but was shut after a week, without any reason being given.
Police officials at this point are unwilling to give a comment, though Money Control was reportedly told by police sources on condition of anonymity that there have been no reports of injuries at the mall, and they have not received any complaints.
They also report that Noida Authority officials have said that no notice was sent to the mall about structural deficiencies till now.
This story will be updated with responses from DLF and the police, whenever these are received.
