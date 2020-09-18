Centre Allows Up to 74% FDI Under Automatic Route in Defence

The Centre has enhanced the FDI limit for the defence sector by allowing up to 74 percent capital via automatic route.

Now, government approval will be required for intake of foreign capital beyond 74 percent with a stipulation that the foreign capital “is likely to result in access to modern technology or for other reasons to be recorded”.

According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the decision will take effect from the date of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) notification.