‘Jawaab De Diya Hai’: BJP Leader Repeatedly Avoids CAA Question
“Maine aapko jawaab de diya hai.” (I have answered your question)
This was BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s response to all questions which were put forth to him about a ‘CAA awareness programme’ which was organised by the BJP in a school in Maharashtra on Monday, 13 January.
Somaiya, on Monday, attacked the Maharashtra government alleging it had issued a notice to a school for organising an awareness programme on the Citizenship Amendment Act. He condemned the state government’s action and termed it as “unfortunate”.
The BJP leader took to Twitter to criticise the government's action, saying the Citizenship Amendment Act has been passed by Parliament and its implementation has already begun.
On Monday, Somaiya also paid a visit to the school where he met with authorities. A video of the leader speaking to a journalist after his visit is being widely circulated on social media. In the video, the BJP leader can be heard saying, “Maine aapko jawaab de diya hai” to all the questions put forward by an NDTV reporter.
“Do you think it was a correct decision to organise the CAA awareness programme at a school, given how there has been a lot of politicking over the issue?” the reporter asked.
Responding to the question, Somaiya said, “Maine aapko jawaab de diya hai.”
“Don’t you think this kind of politics is incorrect because even adults have not been able to understand CAA. Now a pro-CAA campaign is being held for school children with statements like ‘all those who oppose CAA are traitors’ made at the campaign” the reporter further probed, but received the same response.
For nearly five minutes, the reporter persisted, asking questions to Somaiya, while the BJP leader stuck to his response. The BJP leader repeated the sentence 27 times, NDTV reported.
While wrapping up, the reporter said, “As you can see, we’re getting the same response from the BJP leader like a machine....Sir sahi hua ya galat hua?”
“Maine aapko jawaab de diya hai,” Somaiya replied, yet again.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
