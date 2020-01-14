‘Jawaab De Diya Hai’: BJP Leader Repeatedly Avoids CAA Question

“Maine aapko jawaab de diya hai.” (I have answered your question)

This was BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s response to all questions which were put forth to him about a ‘CAA awareness programme’ which was organised by the BJP in a school in Maharashtra on Monday, 13 January.

Somaiya, on Monday, attacked the Maharashtra government alleging it had issued a notice to a school for organising an awareness programme on the Citizenship Amendment Act. He condemned the state government’s action and termed it as “unfortunate”.

The BJP leader took to Twitter to criticise the government's action, saying the Citizenship Amendment Act has been passed by Parliament and its implementation has already begun.