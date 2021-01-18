Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Elections: Shiv Sena Edges Past BJP
On Friday, 15 January, polling was held for 1,25,709 seats.
Counting of votes for the gram panchayat polls is underway in Maharashtra, and as of Monday afternoon, the Shiv Sena is in the lead.
Shiv Sena won more than 336 panchayats, while BJP is in second position with more than 266 panchayats in the bag. NCP has bagged over 220 panchayats while Congress has won 145 panchayats.
On Friday, 15 January, polling was held for 1,25,709 seats. A total of 2,41,598 candidates were in the race and 26,718 of these candidates faced no rivals, and were elected unopposed.
The election is being seen as a litmus test for the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The elections for many of the Gram Panchayats were due at various points in 2020 but were postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown in the state.
