Maharashtra Reports 47.8K Cases, Mumbai Records Highest Ever Tally
Pune too recorded its biggest spike with 9,086 fresh cases.
Maharashtra on Friday, 2 April reported 47,827 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths in 24 hours, taking the total case tally to 29,04,076.
Mumbai reported yet another highest ever spike in cases, with 8,648 new cases while Pune too recorded its biggest spike with 9,086 fresh cases.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday in an address said that he cannot rule out a lockdown while people fail to take precautionary measures.
“I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID-19 situation prevails. People have become complacent,” Thackeray said.
“There are some people who boast of not wearing masks. There is no valour in not wearing masks. Not taking precautions doesn’t make you brave,” he said.
Thackeray said that if the current situation continues, the state’s health infrastructure will not be able to sustain the influx of the patients in the next 15 days.
“If people don’t take precautions and if the situation doesn’t change in two days, I will have to seriously consider a lockdown which I do not wish to impose,” Thackeray said.
