COVID-19: 72 Fresh Cases in Maharashtra, 59 in Mumbai Alone
The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra saw a steep hike on Tuesday, 31 March, with at least 72 more people testing positive for the virus. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 302, the highest across the country.
Most of the cases out of the 72 people, were recorded in Mumbai. The maximum city has recorded a total of 151 COVID-19 cases so far.
Followed by Pune, that has 48 confirmed cases. Thane district has recorded 36 cases, 25 in Sangli, 16 in Nagpur 8 in Ahmednagar, 4 in Yavatmal, 3 in Buldhana, Satara and Kolhapur have recorded 2 each.
Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gondia, Jalgaon and Nashik have recorded 1 case each.
In a bid to minimise the rapid spread of the pandemic, BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi authorised the requisition of empty essential buildings, lodges, hotels, clubs, exhibition centres, dramashalas, colleges and schools, ships, marriage halls among other structures immediately.
These vacant rooms are to be used to quarantine people who came in contact with COVID-19 patients but are not symptomatic.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)