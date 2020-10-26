Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Tests COVID +Ve, Hospitalised

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, his office said on Monday, 26 October.

"My COVID-19 test has come out to be positive. As a precaution, I have gotten admitted to Breach Candy hospital on the advice of the doctors. I request all citizens, workers, volunteers and leaders of the NCP and other parties not to worry. I am well and will return after resting for a while," the statement said.