With 24,886 New Cases, Maharashtra COVID Tally Hits Million Mark
According to the state data, the recovery rate in the state is 70.4 percent.
Maharashtra on Friday, 11 September, crossed the ten lakh mark with 393 deaths & 24,886 fresh positive cases.
The total number of cases in the state has now increased to 10,15,681 including 7,15,023 discharged, 2,71,566 active cases & 28,724 deaths, the state health department said.
Around 1,29,244 patients have recovered to date and the number of active cases in the Mumbai is now pushed to 27626, reported Mumbai Mirror.
India, on Friday, reported 96,551 new cases of coronavirus, in what is the biggest one-day spike, taking the tally in the country to 45,62,415. The death toll increased by 1,209 to 76,271.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,43,480 active cases across the country, while 35,42,663 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
