With 24,886 New Cases, Maharashtra COVID Tally Hits Million Mark

Maharashtra on Friday, 11 September, crossed the ten lakh mark with 393 deaths & 24,886 fresh positive cases.

The total number of cases in the state has now increased to 10,15,681 including 7,15,023 discharged, 2,71,566 active cases & 28,724 deaths, the state health department said.

According to the state data, the recovery rate in the state is 70.4 percent.