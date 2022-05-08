Maharashtra: 19 Cops Injured During Clashes in Steel Factory; 27 Arrested
The police said members of the labour union pelted stones at them in Viraj Company's factory premises.
Nineteen police officers were injured and 12 of their vehicles damaged when they tried to control a conflict between the labour union and the management of a steel company in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, the police said on Sunday, 8 May.
The police said members of the labour union pelted stones at the police personnel, adding that they have so far arrested over 27 people in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday in Viraj Company's factory premises located in an industrial area in the Boisar town.
Heavy security has also been deployed at the premises. The police have registered a case against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including attempt to murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy.
Situation Tense but Under Control: Police
Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said that the situation was tense but under control. The official informed that an issue pertaining to the labour union had been going on in the company for a long time but did not divulge any further details.
He further said that several union members entered the factory on Saturday and allegedly beat up some officials and employees and ransacked the premises. A police team rushed to the spot, however, the mob allegedly pelted stones at the security personnel.
Navadkar informed that 19 police officers had been injured and the mob smashed the window panes of 12 police jeeps.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
