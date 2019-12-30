Maha Cabinet Expansion on Monday; Ajit Pawar Likely to be Dy CM

Exactly 32 days after he was sworn in on 28 November, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to expand his council of ministers, on Monday, 30 December.

Since the past two weeks, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have held a series of meetings to finalise the Cabinet expansion plans.

Currently, besides the chief minister, the MVA government has just six Cabinet ministers, two each from the three parties.