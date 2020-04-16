Maharashtra Journo Beaten Up for Reporting on Quarantined Families

A 35-year-old journalist was assaulted in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district for publishing a report about some families who had been home quarantined to prevent the spread of coronavirus, police said on Thursday, 16 April.

Balasaheb Navgire was assaulted by a group of over 12 persons, most of them women, at Panegaon near Newase in the district on Wednesday, said an official of Sonai police station.

Navgire had written in a local newspaper about 17 families who had been quarantined at home for suspected exposure to coronavirus, he said.