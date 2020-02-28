Maharashtra: Bill Making Marathi Mandatory in All Schools Cleared
The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday, 27 February, unanimously passed a bill which makes Marathi a compulsory subject across all schools in the state.
The development came on `Marathi Bhasha Din' (Marathi language day) which is celebrated on 27 February, the birth anniversary of poet and Jnanpith award winner late V V Shirwadkar.
The state Legislative Council had passed the legislation, titled `Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Bill, 2020', on Wednesday, 26 February.
Minister for Marathi Language Subhash Desai introduced the bill in the Lower House on Thursday, 27 February.
Marathi will become a compulsory subject in all schools from Class 1 to 10 in a phased manner from the academic year 2020-2021, he said.
It will be introduced in the first and sixth standards from the coming academic year and extended to further classes in subsequent years.
The subject will be, thus, taught from Class 1 to 10 from 2024, and the schools will follow a curriculum prescribed by the government.
The government will have the power to exempt a student or a class of students from all or any of the provisions of the Act, Desai said.
The Act also provides for a penalty of Rs 1 lakh for non-compliance.
Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the bill but objected to the provision of exemption.
"This will create a loophole. The penalty of Rs 1 lakh is too low. Several schools charge fees ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. Paying Rs 1 lakh would not be a problem for them," the BJP leader said.
"There is also no provision for penalising repeat offenders," he added.
Desai said the rules that are to be framed under the Act would ensure there is no misuse of the exemption.
"The clause is for students coming from outside Maharashtra," he said.
Fadnavis, however, was not satisfied by the clarification. Southern states do not have such a clause, he said.
If someone comes to Maharashtra from outside, it does not mean he or she should not learn Marathi, the former chief minister said.
The House then passed the bill unanimously.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)