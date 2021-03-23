13 Killed, Several Injured as Bus Collides With Auto in Gwalior

At least 13 people were killed and several injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an auto in the old cantonment area of Gwalior on Tuesday, 23 March, said police.

According to information received from the police control room, the collision was so tremendous that some of the bodies were badly mutilated.

Expressing condolences, Madhya Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi, loosely translated as: