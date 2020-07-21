MP Governor Lalji Tandon Passes Away, PM Expresses Condolences
Tandon was hospitalised on 13 June after suffering from fever and complications related to urinary tract infection.
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday, 21 July, his son Ashutosh Tandon announced.
Tandon, 85, was hospitalised on 13 June and was on ventilator support after suffering from fever and complications related to a urinary tract infection. He underwent an emergency surgery on 15 June for internal bleeding in his stomach.
Tandon’s last rites will take place at Lucknow’s Gulal Ghat at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences and said that Tandon will be remembered for his “untiring efforts to serve society.”
President Ram Nath Kovind on 27 June, had given Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel additional charge of Madhya Pradesh, in view Tandon's poor health.
