MP Exam Paper Terms Bhil Tribe ‘Criminal Minded’, Stirs Row

Dangore, who represents Pandhana seat in Khandwa district, demanded action against those who set the question paper and called for a case to be registered against them under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"The Bhil community members are very innocent and by portraying them in such a manner, the MPPSC has disrespected them," Dangore, who also belongs to the community, told PTI.

The lawmaker said he took the exam as he is also a teacher and imparts coaching to aspiring students. He added that he wanted to understand the current pattern of the examination.

Congress MLA Laxman Singh, who is the younger brother of former state chief minister Digvijay Singh, also took a dim view of the reference about the Bhil community.

Another Congress MLA and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria, who is also a tribal, condemned MPPSC chairman Bhasker Choube for the derogatory reference about the Bhil community in a passage of the exam paper, and demanded the latter's removal from the post.