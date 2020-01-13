MP Exam Paper Terms Bhil Tribe ‘Criminal Minded’, Stirs Row
A question paper of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission's (MPPSC ) exam describing the Bhil community as "criminal-minded" has stirred a controversy, with the BJP and even a few Congress leaders demanding action against those responsible for the derogatory reference.
The Bhil tribe is one of the largest tribal community in India and forms a significant portion of the population of Madhya Pradesh.
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR
During the MPPSC's preliminary examination held across the state on Sunday, 12 January, the question paper for reasoning and aptitude had a passage which described the Bhil community as having "apradhik pravriti" (criminal-minded) and indulging in "alcoholism".
The MPPSC termed it as “unfortunate” and sought to downplay the controversy, saying the question was not included with any malicious intention.
She said those who set the question papers are always warned not to touch upon subjects that could hurt the feelings of a class or community.
WHAT ARE THE POLITICIANS SAYING?
Taking strong objection to the reference, Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargava hit out at the ruling Congress in the state.
"This reflects the Congress government's thinking towards the innocent tribals and it is highly derogatory for the entire tribal community," the BJP leader said.
Bhargava demanded that Chief Minister Kamal Nath take immediate action against those responsible for portraying the Bhil community in such a manner.
Dangore, who represents Pandhana seat in Khandwa district, demanded action against those who set the question paper and called for a case to be registered against them under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
"The Bhil community members are very innocent and by portraying them in such a manner, the MPPSC has disrespected them," Dangore, who also belongs to the community, told PTI.
The lawmaker said he took the exam as he is also a teacher and imparts coaching to aspiring students. He added that he wanted to understand the current pattern of the examination.
Congress MLA Laxman Singh, who is the younger brother of former state chief minister Digvijay Singh, also took a dim view of the reference about the Bhil community.
Another Congress MLA and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria, who is also a tribal, condemned MPPSC chairman Bhasker Choube for the derogatory reference about the Bhil community in a passage of the exam paper, and demanded the latter's removal from the post.
WHAT ARE PEOPLE ON SOCIAL MEDIA SAYING?
Soon after the exam paper came to light, many on Twitter condemned the incident with the hashtag #AntiTribalMPPSC.
(With PTI inputs)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)