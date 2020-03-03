Hyatt Sends Its Staff on Self-Quarantine After Coronavirus Scare
A five-star hotel in the Capital has asked its staff, who were present at one of its restaurants where an individual tested positive for coronavirus dined on 28 February, to go on self-quarantine for 14 days.
“Government authorities recently confirmed that an individual who dined at La Piazza restaurant at Hyatt Regency Delhi on 28 February, 2020, has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” Hyatt Regency Delhi, Area VP and General Manager Julian Ayers said in a statement.
‘All colleagues who were present at the restaurant on 28 February, 2020, have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Hyatt Regency Delhi has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for all colleagues and contractors when they enter and exit the building,’ Ayers said.
At this time, ‘we do not have any confirmed cases to report among our colleagues,’ he added.
He also said that as advised by the government authorities, the hotel has enacted elevated precautionary operational protocols, including deep-cleaning measures in the restaurant, colleague lockers and in all public areas, restaurants and meeting spaces across the hotel.
Hyatt Regency also said that it continues to closely monitor this ongoing situation, remains vigilant in monitoring for symptoms among colleagues, and is following guidelines and protocols recommended by international and local authorities, in an effort to ensure guests and colleagues remain in a healthy and safe environment.
Meanwhile, two private schools at Noida near here cancelled classes for the next few days as a precautionary measure over the father of a student testing positive for coronavirus.