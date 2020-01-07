Lt Gen PN Hoon, Who Led India’s Capture of Siachen, Dies at 90

Former Commander of the Army's Western Command Lt Gen PN Hoon, one of the most senior military veterans in the country, died at the age of 90 in Chandigarh on Monday, 6 January.

Lt Gen Hoon, who played a key role in the war against Pakistan in 1984, passed away in Panchkula due to an ongoing illness, for which he had been hospitalised for two days, ANI reported.

Lt Gen Hoon had led Operation Meghdoot, code name for the operation to capture the Siachen glacier in Kashmir, ‘precipitating the Siachen conflict’. As a result, the Indian Army was able to gain control of the glacier.

His son Ronny told Hindustan Times that his father had passed away after suffering from a brain haemorrhage . His last rites will take place on Tuesday, 7 January.