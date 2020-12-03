Lt Gen Paramajit Singh To Be First Deputy Army Chief: Reports
A government sanctioned letter hasbeen issued for the creation of the post, say reports.
According to various reports on Thursday, 3 December, a government sanctioned letter was issued for the creation of the post of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) as part of the reorganisation of the Army headquarters, reported ANI, citing sources.
Sources quoted by media reports say that the first officer to assume the new post will be present Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt General Paramjit Singh.
WHO IS LT GEN PARAMAJIT SINGH?
Lt Gen Singh has immense experience in counter-terror operations as well as high-altitude warfare, and was involved in the organisation and planning of the surgical strikes across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016.
He has also held many operational, as well as staff positions as part of the Army operations in Kashmir Valley.
MEANWHILE
Reportedly, a new post of Director General Information Warfare has also been created by the government. An Additional Director General Strategic Communication will further be working under the DGIW.
