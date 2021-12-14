Lok Sabha Passes Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill

The Lok Sabha, on Monday, 13 December, passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to rectify errors that had crept into the NDPS (Amendment) Act.

The bill was passed by a voice vote, with some amendments moved by the opposition being rejected by the house.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the retrospective provision made in the bill was not "substantive" in nature.

Some opposition members had raised concerns that the "provision for implementing the law with retrospective effect was in violation of Article 20 (1) of the Constitution."

However, Sitharaman said that according to the opinion of the Solicitor General, the amendment was not substantive but clarificatory in nature and could be permitted.