LS Panel to Look into What Happened in House between March 2 and 5
A committee, chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, will look into the incidents that took place in the House between March 2 and 5, the house was informed on Friday, 6 March after the Opposition demanded revocation of the suspension of seven Congress MPs.
The announcement was made by BJP MP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was presiding the proceedings of Lok Sabha.
The House had witnessed uproarious scenes since the Budget Session began on March 2 as the Opposition repeatedly demanded a discussion on the Delhi violence that claimed at least 53 lives.
During a discussion on the Coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, an RLP member made some controversial remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her family members triggering a strong reaction from Congress members.
While protesting against the remarks, Congress member Gaurav Gogoi pulled papers from the Speaker's table and flung them in the air.
Soon after the House reassembled at 12 noon on Friday after an adjournment, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of the suspension of seven party members from the House and demanded that it be revoked.
Leaders of other Opposition parties also raised a similar demand.
Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) and Supriya Sule (NCP) said the decision to suspend seven members should be recalled as the "punishment" was "disproportionate".
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi justified the punishment to the Congress members for unruly behaviour.
At the end of the discussion, Solanki informed the members that a committee, led by Birla and having members from all political parties, would be formed to look into the incidents between March 2 and 5.
Proceedings of Lok Sabha were later adjourned for the day amid continued protests by the Opposition over Delhi violence and other issues.
The House will reassemble on Wednesday (March 11) after Holi break.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )