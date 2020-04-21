LS Secretariat Staffer Tests COVID-19 Positive; Hospitalised
A housekeeper working with the Lok Sabha secretariat has been found positive for COVID-19 and admitted to hospital, sources said on Tuesday, 21 April.
They said he has been admitted to the special ward at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.
Eleven members of his family have also been tested for the virus and the results are awaited.
Local civic authorities have quaratined his house in central Delhi, the sources said.
